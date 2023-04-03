Over the last couple of years, the “fit check,” a popular social media trend, has gained traction. The idea is that the interviewer selects a well-dressed candidate, often an influencer or celebrity, to be a featured guest on their social media presentation. The interviewer briefly inquires about every piece of clothing they are wearing, which usually entails a lavish, often, pricey assortment of attire.
One of the most popular shows/accounts is Maurice Kamara’s The People Gallery, which has amassed over 304k Instagram followers and has featured many prominent celebrities, some of which include Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Yasiin Bey and Lil Baby.
Another prominent account is James Anderson’s Fits from the Streets, with over 114k Instagram followers and high-profile contributions from Teyana Taylor, The Alchemist, Rick Ross and Meek Mill.
In a recent interview with Complex’s That’s Deep, Detroit rapper Danny Brown had considerable thoughts about the “fit check” trend. In particular, he believes that the real-life/social media mashup distorts children’s perception of appropriate fashion.
“I think it really sucks because it really messes with the kids, you know?” Brown said. “There’s nothing like having my little cousin asking me for like Balenciagas and stuff, and it’s like, ‘C’mon, man. What is going on right now? You don’t have a job.'”
While the platforms harbor utility when it comes to illuminating what celebrities are wearing and the presence of specific fashion trends, when it comes to everyday people, this trend may be setting unrealistic expectations for the youth.
“I was happy to get a pair of Reebok Pumps for $100,” Brown said. “I thought that was baller. Now these kids want $1,000 shoes. That’s like months of rent.”
Regarding the true essence of the matter, the amount spent on clothing doesn’t necessarily equate to stylish or tasteful attire. It’s all subjective and genuinely depends on how you, as an individual, perceive it.
“There’s somebody out there that can go to Burlington Coat Factory and get flyer than someone that’s wearing all designer, you know?” Brown said. “It’s all about your style. It’s all about you. It ain’t really about how much money you spend on clothes. You can go thrift.”
Whether the fit check trend is a net negative or positive to society will reveal itself in time, but for now, many people enjoy it and will continue to tune in.
