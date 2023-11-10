This editorial was created in sponsorship by McDonald’s.

Being a creative is a journey filled with rewards for making something that could change the world. It’s a journey that requires you to dig deep, believe in yourself and keep going. And while the world is full of those who create, what is sometimes missing is the secret sauce: the knowledge that comes from years of succeeding and failing, from always being curious about what is possible. Thankfully, there are still folks who have spent their careers gaining that knowledge and are open to sharing their process.

Recently, we caught up with world renowned stylist, Don Bernice of Frost Way, who has been described as “wise and nimble with a needle and a thimble” and has mastered the art of thinking smart. The fashion icon dropped several nuggets of wisdom during our conversation, offering advice on the need to “stay curious,” how she helps her fellow Frost Way friends be their best, and how everyone can tap into their own creativity every day.

On What It Means to “Stay Curious”

People call me wise, and I imagine that’s true. But what I really am is curious. That’s what has helped me become an expert stylist: always asking the right questions and staying on top of all the latest fashion trends. Like, with Darla, when she speaks about her goals and dreams of being a singing star, I sit in awe of her thoughts and listen carefully to what she’s saying. Knowing what she wants to do helps me create just the right outfit for her stage shows. When you combine all of that talent with the right outfit, Darla can’t help but feel confident to go out and sing her best.

On Her Ability to Give the Right Advice

That’s one of the best things about living on Frost Way: no two days are alike. Some days you listen, some days you bury yourself in swaths and patches looking for the perfect combinations, and some days you say what needs to be said. I love Kerwin like a son, and sometimes I can tell managing this place can get overwhelming. So a quick nudge to “keep going” while fixing his lapel, or subtly letting him know how much I care by reminding him to eat usually does the trick.

Now, with Uptown Moe it can be just the opposite. He is known to say what’s on his mind with no filter, so sometimes I pull him aside and remind him to add a little sauce to what he’s saying so folks will be able to better digest his message.

On The Need to Tap into Creativity Every Day

It’s a constant battle to be creative. That’s when I must dig deeper into my toolbox and find the right instrument to help me keep going. For some people it could be going for a walk, meditation, or listening to music- all of that helps. For me, it’s always been fashion. Usually something I envision sparks creativity for me.

I’m not sure if he knows it, but BRRRICK really helps me stay motivated. Sometimes I can tell he’s stuck and needs to talk things out to help him get past whatever barrier he’s facing. Once he starts being vulnerable, he figures out how to get past the barrier and unlock his brilliance.

On “Changing the Perspective”

I think that’s the same with all of us. We always have an exterior that we think protects us, but it can also hinder us and stop us from being our full selves. I feel it’s necessary to change the perspective and give ourselves grace. Once we remember that we were given gifts for a reason, that will help us be our best.

That’s why I love Frost Way. We’re all different, but embracing those differences, and supporting one another in whatever we’re doing, helps us thrive and remain consistent in our creativity.