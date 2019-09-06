Don Lemon and Elon Musk are feuding after initially agreeing to launch a show on X, formerly known as Twitter. Lemon, who worked at CNN for 17 years before parting ways with the network in 2023, was set to start a talk show on Musk’s social media platform. However, the former CNN anchor is now saying Musk is disgruntled after being interviewed for the first episode of the show.

“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform,” Lemon tweeted on March 13. “He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18.”