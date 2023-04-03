Glover’s personal and professional relationship with Black women has been multifaceted and complex. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with and showcased the talents of numerous Black women in various projects, including Dominique Fishback, who portrayed Dre in the satirical comedy and Beyoncé-inspired series Swarm he co-created. The show follows Fishback’s character, who develops a deadly obsession with pop star Ni’Jah and kills anyone who talks negatively about the famous singer.

In a March 2023 interview with Vulture, Fishback shared how eager she was to play Dre in the series. But she soon regretted it after realizing her character’s darkness and involvement with violence were similar to what she witnessed in real life. With Fishback’s concerns surrounding her character, Glover decided not to inform her about Dre having a backstory or humanization.