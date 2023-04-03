Donald Trump‘s nephew alleges in his new book that the former president used the N-word decades before he became a well-known political figure.
According to The New York Times, Fred C. Trump III will release his memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way. The tell-all book explores his family dynamics, including his uncle and his alleged use of the racial slur during the 1970s when his car was damaged, and he was looking for someone to blame for the incident.
“‘Look what the n****rs did,'” Fred recalls his uncle saying in an excerpt of the book.
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung quickly refuted Fred’s claim, dismissing it as “completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order.”
“Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked,” he said, noting that Trump had also been accused of using the N-word while host of his former reality show, The Apprentice.
In a May Slate article, Bill Pruitt, a former producer of The Apprentice, recalled Trump using the racial slur when referring to Kwame Jackson, the show’s Black finalist.
Pruitt recalled Trump questioning, “Would America buy a n****r winning?” referring to concerns about how Americans would react to a Black man winning the competition, which included a $250,000 cash prize and a job with the Trump Organization.
In June, Jackson told The Grio that Trump had a history of making racist comments throughout his career.
“There has been a history and a track record and a certain repetition of racism over Trump’s career,” he said.
The news of Trump’s racist remarks emerges just months before the November presidential election. It has been a week since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.
CBS News reported that some Republicans have criticized Harris as a “DEI hire,” suggesting that her selection was based solely on her race and gender.