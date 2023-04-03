According to The New York Times, Fred C. Trump III will release his memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way. The tell-all book explores his family dynamics, including his uncle and his alleged use of the racial slur during the 1970s when his car was damaged, and he was looking for someone to blame for the incident.

“‘Look what the n****rs did,'” Fred recalls his uncle saying in an excerpt of the book.