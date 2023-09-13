Drake is an undeniably successful artist with a career that has spanned decades and reached across the globe. So much so, in fact, that it is highly unlikely to meet someone not familiar with the artist. Drake, born Aubrey Graham, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur who continues to make a huge mark on the music industry. His career grew from acting in the popular television series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” to becoming a global music phenomenon, leading to a myriad of popular Drake quotes.

Fans of his appreciate his emotive and introspective lyrics, which allow him to easily navigate between rap and R&B genres, delivering chart-topping hits that resonate with a diverse audience. Drake’s music often explores themes of love, fame and self-reflection, and his signature blend of vulnerability and confidence has endeared him to fans worldwide. Let’s get into some of the most popular Drake quotes that fans find relatable and validating.

Here Are Some Relatable and Iconic Drake Quotes