Drake is an undeniably successful artist with a career that has spanned decades and reached across the globe. So much so, in fact, that it is highly unlikely to meet someone not familiar with the artist. Drake, born Aubrey Graham, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur who continues to make a huge mark on the music industry. His career grew from acting in the popular television series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” to becoming a global music phenomenon, leading to a myriad of popular Drake quotes.
Fans of his appreciate his emotive and introspective lyrics, which allow him to easily navigate between rap and R&B genres, delivering chart-topping hits that resonate with a diverse audience. Drake’s music often explores themes of love, fame and self-reflection, and his signature blend of vulnerability and confidence has endeared him to fans worldwide. Let’s get into some of the most popular Drake quotes that fans find relatable and validating.
Here Are Some Relatable and Iconic Drake Quotes
- “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.”
- “You only live once, that’s the motto.”
- “I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down.”
- “Everybody has an addiction; mine happens to be success.”
- “Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time.”
- “I was born to make mistakes, not to fake perfection.”
- “Haters will broadcast your failures, but whisper your success.”
- “Sometimes it’s the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination.”
- “I’m trying to do better than good enough.”
- “I’m not as angry as I used to be. But I can get in touch with that anger pretty quickly if I feel my space is being invaded or somebody is not treating me with the respect that I feel I deserve.”
- “The good ones go, if you wait too long.”
- “The moment I stop having fun with it, I’ll be done with it.”
- “Know yourself, know your worth.”
- “I’m not afraid of the truth. I’m not afraid to take risks and I’m not afraid to be myself.”
- “Live without pretending, love without depending, listen without defending, speak without offending.”
- “I was born to stand out.”
- “Smile and let everyone know that today, you’re a lot stronger than you were yesterday.”
- “I’m not perfect, but I just want to be the best I can be.”
- “People like to build their own story about my life. I don’t know if it makes them feel better, or if it makes it okay for them not to like me, but the last thing I grew up as was rich.”
- “Life is like a confused teacher… first, it gives the test and then teaches the lesson.”
- “I learned working with the negatives could make for better pictures.”
- “Everybody dies but not everybody lives.”
- “I’m not trying to be the next anyone. I’m just trying to be the first Drake.”
- “I’m not reckless, I’m selective.”