Dwyane Wade is giving back to his alma mater, Marquette University. The Hall of Famer is donating $3 million to the institution. The news comes two decades after he helped the Golden Eagles reach the Final Four.
“Marquette shaped me into the person I am today. It means a great deal to me and my family to be able to give back to take the university to the next level,” Wade said, according to Marquette Today. “My hope is to continue to transform lives through higher education.”
The donation will help grow the school’s summer reading program for Milwaukee children and develop a Wade Scholars program for low-income students. The funds will also help expand Marquette University’s athletic and human performance research center, including a new practice facility for the men’s basketball team. The court will be named Dwyane Wade Court.
“I’ve always talked about, when a door opens, not squeezing through that door and letting it close by me – holding it open,” Wade said during a halftime news conference, according to The Associated Press. “This is an opportunity to hold that door open for our next generation.”
He also highlighted the importance of having a good practice center.
“That’s where my money was made. That’s where my legacy was built,” he added. “And so for each kid that will come through this university to be able to see that name on that court, hopefully, that’s the message, that they understand this is where legacy is built, this is where you take advantage of the opportunities given to you.”
After graduation, Wade went on to become a three-time NBA champion and an eight-time all-NBA performer. He served as the university’s undergraduate Commencement speaker in 2022 and received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
“Dwyane has been an inspiration across the world, and his legacy is so much bigger than basketball,” President Michael R. Lovell said, according to the university’s news outlet. “We are proud of the way Dwyane represents our Marquette mission. His generous gift will make a major impact on the lives of our current students as well as future generations, and it will significantly elevate our men’s basketball program.”