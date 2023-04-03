Eboni Pouncy, 28, recounted the events that led to the shooting inside her apartment earlier this month with ABC 13.

Pouncy, who shares the apartment with her girlfriend, said the pair had returned home, and her girlfriend realized she had forgotten her keys. The woman then told Pouncy to break the window so they could enter the apartment.

According to a statement from a neighbor named Robert Mitchell to the outlet, he heard the sound of breaking glass and suspected a break-in and called 911. Two Harris County officers responded to the Pines of Woodforest Apartments in the early morning of Feb. 3. after receiving reports of a potential intruder.