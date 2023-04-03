The 19-year-old will be attending Xavier University in the fall, where he will study graphic design. Although he has received a scholarship, Hogan decided to set up a fundraiser for additional assistance.

“I am very grateful for tuition assistance, but I am still in need of any help one may be able to offer to cover housing and meal plans,” he wrote. “Beyond college, any financial help to provide basic needs such as food and clothing will also greatly be appreciated.”

Hogan received over $30,000 through his fundraiser.

“I will not let all of your help go in vain through my college years,” he thanked those who donated to his campaign.