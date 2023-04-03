Elijah Hogan graduated as valedictorian at Walter L. Cohen High School in New Orleans May 24 with a 3.93 GPA. The 19-year-old did not expect to be given the title.
“I thought they were mistaking me for someone else, but when I looked at it and I was shown evidence that it was me, I was in awe, like, I was jaw dropped,” Hogan told CNN.
The recent graduate lived with his grandmother since he was 11, around the same time his mother died. After the homeowner sold the property, Hogan and his grandmother were given 30 days to vacate their home.
“From there, I made the executive decision to live on my own to lighten my grandmother’s burden,” he said.
His grandmother went to live in a care home for the elderly, while Hogan had no permanent housing. He stayed at Covenant House, a shelter for the unhoused in New Orleans for teenagers and young adults aged 16 to 22-years-old.
“As time went on, I started to open up to people over at Covenant House as well as Cohen, people were there to support me and give me a guiding hand,” Hogan said in his graduation speech. “Without them, I wouldn’t (have) become who I am today.”
“To any race, no matter what color or accent you have, you are your own guiding light,” he added. “You are your own storybook that you write. Let yourself be the pen that you write on paper.”
The 19-year-old will be attending Xavier University in the fall, where he will study graphic design. Although he has received a scholarship, Hogan decided to set up a fundraiser for additional assistance.
“I am very grateful for tuition assistance, but I am still in need of any help one may be able to offer to cover housing and meal plans,” he wrote. “Beyond college, any financial help to provide basic needs such as food and clothing will also greatly be appreciated.”
Hogan received over $30,000 through his fundraiser.
“I will not let all of your help go in vain through my college years,” he thanked those who donated to his campaign.