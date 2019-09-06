Two Colorado paramedics are being held liable for the death of Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old Black man who died after he was deemed suspicious and confronted by police in 2019.

The jury came down with its ruling on Dec. 22, concluding that EMTs Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are guilty of criminally negligent homicide. The two paramedics faced criminal prosecution for the fatal incident along with three officers. While the jury acquitted Cooper on the assault charges, they also found Cichuniec guilty of second-degree assault, The Guardian reported.