Eminem is serious about remaining the shadiest of them all. In a battle to hold onto his “Slim Shady” moniker, the Grammy-winning rapper has reportedly filed for a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. The order, filed with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, is part of Eminem’s ongoing trademark battle with the reality stars.

If granted, the rapper will not have to attend an in-person deposition. As Blavity reported, the initial trademark battle began earlier this year in February. The Detroit native filed an opposition against hosts filing a trademark for the name of their podcast Reasonably Shady. He claimed the name was too close to his famous moniker and could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers.”

In court documents obtained by All Hip Hop, the attorneys for the “Lose Yourself” rapper filed the order on Dec. 15, 2023, in response to Bryant and Dixon’s request for him to attend a physical deposition. His legal team argued that having the rapper attend a deposition is “premature and procedurally improper,” based on the notion that the two podcast hosts “have yet to serve” Eminem “with a notice of deposition, a necessary prerequisite to taking and requesting that the Board compel a deposition.”

They ended the statement with claims that Bryant and Dixon haven’t attempted to contact or obtain what they seek from the rapper” in “more convenient and less burdensome means.”