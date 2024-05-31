The 1980s was an eventful era as many people remember it. It was notable for defining moments in pop culture, iconic movies, music, fashion, and world history. Many global occurrences made this period iconic, and it will bring back a lot of memories for those that witnessed it. Everyone loves some nostalgia once in a while, so let’s go back in time with some thrilling1980s trivia questions. You’ll love it!

Test Your Knowledge

Which 1982 film became the highest-grossing movie of the decade?

Answer: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Who played the character Marty McFly in the 1985 film “Back to the Future”?

Answer: Michael J. Fox

Which 1984 horror film features the character Freddy Krueger?

Answer: A Nightmare on Elm Street

In which movie did Tom Cruise famously dance in his underwear to the song “Old Time Rock and Roll”?

Answer: Risky Business (1983)

Which artist released the best-selling album of all time, “Thriller,” in 1982?

Answer: Michael Jackson

What was the first music video ever played on MTV in 1981?

Answer: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles

Which British band had hits with songs like “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Rio”?

Answer: Duran Duran

Who is known as the “Material Girl” and released hits like “Like a Virgin” and “Papa Don’t Preach”?

Answer: Madonna

Which sitcom, featuring the character Alex P. Keaton, aired from 1982 to 1989?

Answer: Family Ties

Which TV show, featuring David Hasselhoff and a talking car, debuted in 1982?

Answer: Knight Rider

What was the name of the high school in the TV show “Saved by the Bell”?

Answer: Bayside High

Which animated TV show featured characters like He-Man and Skeletor?

Answer: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

What type of pants became a fashion staple thanks to the brand Guess in the 1980s?

Answer: Acid-wash jeans

Which accessory, often worn on the head, became a popular fashion statement in the ’80s?

Answer: Headbands

What style of shoe, characterized by a thick sole and often worn with leg warmers, was popular in the ’80s?

Answer: Reebok high-top sneakers

Which hairstyle, characterized by high volume and curls, was iconic in the ’80s?

Answer: The perm

What was the name of the first personal computer introduced by IBM in 1981?

Answer: IBM PC

Which gaming console, released in 1985, popularized games like “Super Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda”?

Answer: Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

What portable music player, introduced by Sony in 1979, became a must-have gadget in the ’80s?

Answer: The Sony Walkman

What was the name of the first widely used graphical web browser, released in 1987?

Answer: This is a trick question; the first widely used graphical web browser, Mosaic, was released in 1993. (Internet browsing technology didn’t have a graphical interface until the early ’90s).

What significant event happened on November 9, 1989, signaling the end of the Cold War?

Answer: The fall of the Berlin Wall

In which year did the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster occur?

Answer: 1986

What global fundraising concert took place on July 13, 1985, to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia?

Answer: Live Aid

Who was the British Prime Minister throughout most of the 1980s, serving from 1979 to 1990?

Answer: Margaret Thatcher

Which team won the “Miracle on Ice” hockey game during the 1980 Winter Olympics?

Answer: The United States

Which NBA player, known for his skyhook shot, retired in 1989 after a 20-season career?

Answer: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Which Argentine soccer player scored the infamous “Hand of God” goal in the 1986 World Cup?

Answer: Diego Maradona

In what year did Mike Tyson become the youngest heavyweight boxing champion?

Answer: 1986

What toy, introduced in 1983, became a massive craze with parents scrambling to buy them for their children?

Answer: Cabbage Patch Kids

What puzzle, invented in 1974 but becoming a global phenomenon in the ’80s, challenged and entertained millions?

Answer: Rubik’s Cube

What was the name of the Coca-Cola product launched in 1985 that faced widespread backlash?

Answer: New Coke

Which video game, released in 1980, became one of the most influential and popular arcade games of all time?

Answer: Pac-Man