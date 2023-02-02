The film is based on the Charlie Huston book of the same name.

As Deadline reports, the film “follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City.”

Bad Bunny’s (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) role is currently being kept under wraps.

Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Will Brill also star.

In 2021, Bad Bunny made his on-screen acting debut Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. He also featured in David Leitch’s Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

Aronofsky’s last film, The Whale, garnered several award nominations and earned Brendan Fraser an the Oscar for Best Actor in 2023.