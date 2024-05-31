Baseball in America is more than a sport, it is a culture. Arguably the most popular sport in the US, baseball is one area many fans will be eager to prove how much they know. We have curated trivia questions ranging from easy to challenging to see how well you know America’s favorite pastime. These trivia questions are a great way to celebrate the rich history and excitement of baseball. Play ball! Home run?

Trivia Questions

Who holds the record for the most home runs in a single MLB season?

Answer: Barry Bonds (73 home runs in 2001)

Which team won the World Series in 2020?

Answer: Los Angeles Dodgers

What is the name of the New York Yankees’ home stadium?

Answer: Yankee Stadium

Which MLB player is known as “The Sultan of Swat”?

Answer: Babe Ruth

How many players are on the field for one team during a baseball game?

Answer: Nine

Which pitcher threw the only perfect game in World Series history?

Answer: Don Larsen (1956)

Which MLB team is famous for its “Green Monster” left-field wall?

Answer: Boston Red Sox (Fenway Park)

Who was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball?

Answer: Jackie Robinson

Who is the all-time leader in career hits in MLB?

Answer: Pete Rose (4,256 hits)

Which MLB team has won the most World Series titles?

Answer: New York Yankees (27 titles)

Which player was known for his “Iron Man” streak of consecutive games played?

Answer: Cal Ripken Jr. (2,632 consecutive games)

In what year was the designated hitter rule introduced in the American League?

Answer: 1973

Who is the only pitcher to win seven Cy Young Awards?

Answer: Roger Clemens

What is the record for the longest hitting streak in MLB history, and who holds it?

Answer: 56 games, held by Joe DiMaggio

Which team was known as the “Big Red Machine” in the 1970s?

Answer: Cincinnati Reds

What is the name of the trophy awarded to the World Series champions?

Answer: Commissioner’s Trophy

Which player hit the “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” in 1951?

Answer: Bobby Thomson

Who is the only player to hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the World Series?

Answer: Bill Mazeroski (1960)

Which pitcher holds the record for the most strikeouts in a single nine-inning game?

Answer: Tom Cheney (21 strikeouts in 1962)

Who was the first player to reach 3,000 hits in his MLB career?

Answer: Cap Anson

Which MLB stadium has the deepest outfield wall distance?

Answer: Coors Field (Colorado Rockies, center field 415 feet)

Which player is the only one to have ever won the MVP award in both the American League and the National League?

Answer: Frank Robinson

What was the original name of the Boston Red Sox?

Answer: Boston Americans

Who was the first MLB player to have his number retired?

Answer: Lou Gehrig (#4, New York Yankees)

Which team was the first to win the World Series?

Answer: Boston Americans (1903)

Who holds the MLB record for most career stolen bases?

Answer: Rickey Henderson (1,406 stolen bases)

Which player has the highest career batting average in MLB history?

Answer: Ty Cobb (.366)

What year was the first All-Star Game played, and where?

Answer: 1933, at Comiskey Park in Chicago

Who was the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the MLB?

Answer: George Bradley (1876)

Which MLB player was known as “The Say Hey Kid”?

Answer: Willie Mays

Which team was involved in the infamous Black Sox Scandal of 1919?

Answer: Chicago White Sox

Who is the youngest player to hit 500 home runs?

Answer: Alex Rodriguez