MTV has set the Season 3 premiere date of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, hosted by Tami Roman.

The new season premieres on Sept. 17 at 9 p.m., returning with “jaw-dropping moments, captivating twists, and emotional confrontations that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Here’s the official description:

This season explores a new, unpredictable case each week, featuring clandestine rendezvous, shocking family betrayals, engagement entanglements and salacious scandals. Alongside seasoned Relationship Expert Coach Ken and an elite investigation team, Tami Roman takes on the electrifying task of helping suspicious lovers expose their unfaithful partners. Each story delves into the complex dynamics of trust, deception, and the pursuit of truth, culminating in a pivotal choice: team up with the partner’s other lover or expose them both in a dramatic takedown.

The series is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Jamail Shelton, and Rich Allen for Antoinette Media. Tami Roman also serves as producer. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Jennifer Aguirre executive produce as well, with Jarrad Galano as supervising producer for MTV. Sara Finney is the executive in charge for MTV.

Watch the trailer below: