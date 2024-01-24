We have reality TV to thank for introducing us to Black icons like NeNe Leakes and Tiffany “New York” Pollard, but not every young entertainer to grace our small screens has made such a positive impact on the culture. One name in particular who’s been muted and blocked by many social media users is Chrisean Rock, who originally hails from Baltimore, Maryland. Growing up, the 24-year-old and her 11 siblings struggled to cope with homelessness, an imprisoned father and a drug-addicted mother.

She eventually relocated to Minnesota and was able to get through high school while keeping her focus on athletics. This landed the black-haired beauty a spot at Santa Monica College in California, where she was a part of the track and field team. Amid her studies, Rock – born Chrisean Eugenia Malone – was cast on Ultimate Tag, a reality competition show where her fast feet brought home the grand prize of $10K after completing the course in just 50 seconds. From there, the controversial content creator’s life has done a 180 since meeting Blueface, who she now shares a child with. Keep reading for more information on Chrisean Rock’s net worth, and how recent legal struggles might be limiting her earning potential.

Chrisean Rock’s Ambition Helped Her Capture the Internet’s Attention

After getting a taste of reality stardom, Malone decided to halt her studies in favor of joining the cast of Blue Girls Club, a Flavor of Love-inspired OnlyFans series in 2020. On the show, women moved into Blueface’s mansion for a month as they competed for his affection, and the “Vibe” artist made it clear from the jump that her feelings for the rapper were strong. She went as far as getting into a physical altercation with Jaidyn Alexis, who shares two children with Blue, famously knocking out Malone’s tooth which she’s since replaced numerous times.

Though not everyone was a fan of the multi-talent’s aggression, she won over the “Thotiana” hitmaker’s heart as he signed her to his Blueface LLC label. They collaborated on her debut single, “Lonely,” and the next year she dropped “Word to My Brother” and “Vibe,” the latter of which has since amassed over eight million Spotify streams. Moving into 2022, things began taking off for Rock as she was cast on Zeus Network’s South Central Baddies for seasons one and two, as well as the original Baddies program from seasons two to four.

While it became clear that the former track star is a force all on her own, her fame soared to new heights as she and Blueface launched their own Crazy In Love reality series through Zeus. Their dynamic has been undeniably toxic from the jump, but TV lovers know that this is exactly what draws audiences in. After announcing she was pregnant with her on-again-off-again beau’s baby in January 2023, more viewers than ever before tuned in to watch their antics play out throughout the show’s second season. Despite their best efforts to reconcile and co-parent, Rock couldn’t help but take shots at her baby daddy on “Mr. Take Ya Bitch,” a diss track with Lil Mabu that targets Blue and his manager, Wack 100. Not only did the song lead to a brief romance between the new mother and her collaborator, but it also charted at No. 96, marking a huge milestone for Malone’s music career.

Unfortunately, Continuous Run-Ins With the Law Have Held Her Back

Even with all the good she’s tried to do, Chrisean Rock can’t seem to evade landing in hot water. As her career was just beginning, the “N.A.L.B” rapper was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her home state, with a bench warrant issued after she failed to appear in court in 2021; as of June 2024, this warrant is still active. From there, things have only grown more complicated for Malone, who stole Blueface’s G-Wagon and attempted to drive from California to Baltimore. Around this time, he posted videos of her writing “I love Blue” on his wall in blood before she was arrested in Oklahoma in February 2022 and charged with two felonies – possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession of CDS without affixing the appropriate stamp.

Rock pleaded guilty to the latter crimes and was sentenced to four years of probation and 120 hours of community service; despite being given until September to complete her hours, the 24-year-old failed to show up, leading the Oklahoma District Attorney to request an acceleration on the previously deferred judgment. They requested she be expedited to the state to serve 30 days in jail in 2024, but according to Malone, she “got no time for jail” as she “has a son to raise,” as declared in a March Instagram Live stream. As of April 27th, Junior’s mom is listed as a fugitive on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.

Sadly, the chaos doesn’t end there. In late 2022, the Baddies cast member was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the third degree. While the second charge was dismissed, she failed to appear in court in September of that year, leading to more backlash. Several people Rock has worked with on Zeus sets have also filed civil suits against her, from hairstylist Irby Lasgala (who the internet personality allegedly punched in the face at a premiere) to Rama Montakhabi, who allegedly had a bad encounter with Malone at a BET Awards after-party in 2023.

Finally, we have one of the biggest scandals to follow Chrisean Rock outside of her partnership with Blue – Tamar Braxton’s concert in their shared home state of Maryland. While backstage, the special guest allegedly punched backup singer James Wright Chanel in the face, leading to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Rock has maintained her innocence in the incident, but everyone in attendance seems to have a different story to tell.

What Is Chrisean Rock’s Net Worth?

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

According to HotNewHipHop, Chrisean Rock’s net worth is an estimated $2 million as of January 2024. While her musical ventures haven’t yet led to an album, the Baltimore native stays booked and busy with club appearances and frequent reality TV gigs. After a particularly tumultuous few years, she’s focusing her attention on sports again, hoping to make a name for herself in the Women’s Football Alliance. She’s currently playing running back for the Cali War, with her son already showing out to support his famous mom in the stands. Here’s hoping Rock can turn her life around for the better during this exciting new chapter!