Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris and Danny Ramirez are teaming up to produce a new film, with Ramirez set to star.

Harris and Ramirez are producing upcoming film Pursuit of Touch, which they co-wrote together.

Ramirez will produce with Niv Gafny and Tom Culliver through their production company Pinstripes. Meanwhile, Harris will produce with Josh Godfrey through their production company bb².

According to Deadline, Ramirez will play a “reclusive Afghanistan War veteran” who finds out his favorite cam girl is caught up in a deadly conspiracy. Ramirez’s character decides to take it upon himself to save her.

As the description states, “What starts as a bizarre man-on-a-mission movie becomes a strangely moving tale of human connection in a digital world.”

Currently no director is attached, but the film could be on track to becoming a hot commodity seeing how Ramirez is coming off of filming Captain America: Brave New World. His star was already climbing after starring in HBO’s television adaptation of The Last of Us and 2022’s blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick.