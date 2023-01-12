Leslie Uggams might not have known about her Deadpool & Wolverine character Big Al before becoming part of the Deadpool franchise. Her son, however, did know how important her character was.

Uggams, who plays Big Al in the upcoming Marvel film, told Sharronda Williams for Blavity how she learned about the character through her son.

“My son, he was a big fan of Deadpool,” she said. “So when he finally realized I was in it…he said, ‘Mom, this is big!'”

“I just love the character,” she continued. “She’s feisty and she says what she wants to say and she’s a good roommate for Deadpool or Wade (Ryan Reynolds).”

Big Al is that person who lays it to Deadpool straight all the time. Uggams also said she had a person in her life she could be that straight-up with.

“My late sister. I could be who I was with her,” she said. “She was 16 years older than I was, so she had a lot of wisdom she could give me because she was older.”

Watch the full interview below to learn more about what you can expect from Uggams and Big Al in the film. Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters this Friday.