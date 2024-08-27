What Did Ludacris Do?

Rapper Ludacris has sparked much conversation online after he fulfilled part of his bucket list, which included consuming glacier water while in Alaska.

On Monday, August 26, The “Get Back” star shared a video of himself against a scenic backdrop in The Last Frontier. He explained that while he was in the state for a concert, he took the opportunity to try out water directly from a glacier.

“Here we go!” Luda announced before dipping his empty water bottle into the stunningly blue fluid without hesitation.

As soon as the 46-year-old took a sip, he exclaimed, “Oh my God!” before the video cut.

In the caption of the clip, which has garnered over 1.9 million likes, he briefly detailed his aqua experience.

“Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did,” he wrote.

Fans and even his entertainment peers began to weigh in on Luda consuming the pristine yet untreated water. Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. quoted the rapper’s video on X and jokingly questioned if anyone had been “monitoring him” after he drank the water.

……how long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him? https://t.co/ovCD3gp0do — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 26, 2024

Thankfully, it appears that the Grammy-Award-winning performer was fine after his viral stunt. He shared a follow-up video, stating that the glacier water made him feel as if “every cell” in his body was being “hydrated and rejuvenated.”



I see some of you asking about the glacier water 💧 from my previous post pic.twitter.com/5WjeyeU1F3 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) August 27, 2024

Here’s What the Experts Have to Say About Drinking Glacier Water

While his experience was a positive one, there are risks associated with drinking water from the elements that have not undergone proper testing to remove contaminants. This includes Giardia infection, which is caused by a microscopic parasite that affects the intestine​​. According to the Mayo Clinic, Giardia infection is among the most common waterborne diseases in the United States. Symptoms include diarrhea, fatigue, cramps, nausea, weight loss, and gas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warns against ingesting water that has been outside. This includes even the cleanest-appearing H2O from “freshwater streams, canals, and lakes.” While sickness is possible, University of Alaska glaciologist Martin Truffer spoke out to calm concerned viewers of Luda’s video.

“He’s totally fine,” Truffer shared in a statement on Wednesday via The Guardian. “It’s sort of understandable that somebody would be concerned about just drinking untreated water, but if you drink water from a melt stream on a glacier, that’s about the cleanest water you’ll ever get.”

For those choosing to partake in these Alaskan streams, the state’s tourist website suggests remote regions have less chance of water contamination.