Cartoon Network and Max have announced all-Nigerian cast for Iyanu, the upcoming perhero animated-series steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology.

The series, an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ popular graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Nigerian creator and producer Roye Okupe, will see Serah Johnson voice the titular heroine, a teenager who must uncover the mystery behind her newfound powers to save her people from an ancient curse threatening to destroy humanity.

“Iyanu is a superhero tale set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, which draws from Nigerian culture, music and mythology. Drawing deeply from the rich tapestry of Yoruba people, the animated series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life,” the synopsis reads. “One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders. With newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers, Biyi and Toye, as they embark on a remarkable journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. Throughout her adventure, she’ll uncover the truth about her past, her parents, and her ultimate destiny to save the world.”

In addition to Johnson, Iyana will also feature voiceover work from Okey Jude as Biyi, Iyanu’s carefree adventurer friend; Samuel Kugbiyi as Iyanu’s bookworm friend Toye; Blossom Chukwujekwu as Toye’s father Kanfo; Toye’s father Kanfo; Stella Damasus (“Gone”) is set to play Sewa; Shaffy Bello as Emi – The One Mother;actor Ike Ononye as Elder Alapani.

Iyanu is slated for release in the US on Cartoon Network and Max in 2025.