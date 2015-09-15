The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Netflix series, Jentry Chau vs The Underworld.

Created by Echo Wu, the series is executive produced by Ali Wong and Aron Eli Coleite.

The voice cast includes Wong, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang, Woosung Kim and A.J. Beckles. Titmouse is the studio, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina also serving as executive producers.

What is ‘Jentry Chau Vs The Underworld’ about?

Here’s the official description:

The series follows Jentry Chau (voiced by Wong), a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.

KATSEYE performs the main theme song

The trailer includes a new song from K-Pop group, KATSEYE called “Flame.” It will be the series’ theme song and the single was also released on Thursday.

When does ‘Jentry Chau Vs The Underworld’ premiere?

The series drops Dec. 5 on Netflix. The first season consists of 13 half-hour episodes.

Watch the trailer below: