For twin actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse, fans will always remember them for their portrayals of trouble-making duo Zack and Cody on the Disney Channel series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

During the red carpet premiere of Dylan’s latest film, The Duel, the duo had a bit of reunion with their former The Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-star Phill Lewis.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody aired on Disney Channel for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. Created by Danny Kallis and Jim Geoghan, the series centered on Zack and Cody Martin, 12-year-old twin brothers who lived in the luxurious Tipton Hotel in Boston, where they often caused mischief. Lewis, who is also a prolific episodic television director, played Mr. Moseby, the hotel’s manager. The series spawned the spinoff show, The Suite Life On Deck, which aired from 2008 to 2011, with both Lewis and the Sprouses returning to their roles.

Cole went on to star as Jughead in The CW series Riverdale, followed by roles in film such as Five Feet Apart and Lisa Frankenstein. Dylan’s recent roles have included went the After film series.

The Duel will premiere in theaters on July 31.