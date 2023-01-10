Have you always wanted to stay in Prince‘s house from the classic Purple Rain film? Here’s your chance.

In celebration of his legendary career and creative genius, Airbnb Icons has partnered with his estate with a reimagined version of The Kid’s world from the 1984 project, just in time for the film’s 40th anniversary.

The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman are welcoming fans to the restored Purple Rain house. In Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, the Purple Rain house represents his deep-rooted love for the city, music and commitment to the community.

Photo: Eric Ogden

“Earlier this summer, Airbnb introduced Icons, which is the new platform, and a new category that really puts Airbnb squarely into culture with extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in pop culture, music, film and television. And what we wanted to do with Icons is create these experiences and spaces and places that really give guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of people that they see on TV but don’t really get to experience in a tangible way,” Airnb’s Jazmine Hasty said when speaking to Blavity about the origin of the partnership. “We saw an awesome opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film Purple Rain and pay homage to Prince and his iconic role as The Kid. We felt the best way to do this was to restore the home that was in the film. We worked with Wendy and Lisa to make it happen.”

Photo: Eric Ogden

Guests are transported to the 1980s and can have the once in a lifetime chance to immerse themselves in Prince’s world and live as The Kid. The house is infused with exclusive pieces and memorabilia from Prince’s collection, including his art and music from the film and tour, his favorite treats and activities, unreleased tracks and handwritten lyrics from the legend himself.

“I think the favorite opportunities for fans to immerse themselves are definitely the closet. The closet not only has some of those authentic pieces that we got from the estate, so, for example, the whole outfit that Prince wore in Purple Rain and then on the Purple Rain tour,” Hasty said. “And then there’s also two other authentic or it’s one other authentic outfit and then a jacket that Prince wore during the tour also, and some shoes — so items that Prince wore on stage that he lived in during that era. Fans also have an opportunity to go in the closet, try on different clothes, and relive the ’80s. They can put on their best ’80s gear with makeup, clothing and accessories.”

It wouldn’t be Prince-related without the music. In almost every room you enter, music either automatically turns on due to different sensors or interactive experiences. There are Bluetooth options throughout the home where you can hear music. In The Kid’s room, guests can play along on the piano, guitars or drums to hits from the soundtrack with original sheet music or from a device.

Photo: Eric Ogden

“Another fun one is definitely the Muse Lounge. The Muse Lounge allows you to have some fun with some instruments and even learn and play along to some of Prince’s music. You can do it in his wardrobe, if you choose, or have a jam session,” Hasty noted.

After a long day of music and fashion, enjoy the When Doves Cry Spa and have a luxurious bubble bath infused with lavender scrub and oils. Of course, vibe out to some slow jams and have a sparkling cider, Prince’s favorite, in the process.

Priced at just $7 per person (Prince’s favorite number) for 4 guests, the perfectly curated home will be available for 25 one-night stays, from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14 through a partnership with Paisley Park Enterprises LLC and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. You can book from Oct. 2 at 6 a.m. PT to Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT at airbnb.com/prince.