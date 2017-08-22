If the body that rolled down the hill in Friday’s episode is anything to go by, Joey Bada$$ has officially bid adieu to his time on Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Over the weekend, the rapper-actor shared a video montage of his Power character, Kadeem “Unique” Mathis, along with a caption that read “Unique Forever.”

On the latest episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, tensions between Unique and his brother, Ronnie (Grantham Coleman), ultimately led to the former’s untimely death.

“Unique is the younger brother of Ronnie, so I feel like this is the first time that people can see Unique [excited about something],” Joey Bada$$ told Shadow and Act in an interview (which you can view in full above) ahead of the season’s premiere. “You see the excitement in Unique. You almost see his inner child a little bit, like, ‘Wow, Ronnie’s home. My big brother.’ And you get to see a little more vulnerability from Unique this season, which I think adds a very interesting layer.”

In the lore of Power, Kadeem “Unique” Mathis was depicted as a rival drug lord-turned-love interest to Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller).

“Despite these two characters having moments of wanting to tear each other’s heads off, I think there was always an undeniable chemistry between them,” Joey Bada$$ recalled. “Viewers can definitely expect to see that chemistry explored a little bit and I think it plays on this new layer of Unique’s vulnerability. I think it’ll be interesting to see what happens between Unique and Raq.”

Created by Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (which is the third series in Starz’s Power universe) depicts Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis)’s formative years in the drug business during the 1990s. Joey Bada$$ portrayed Unique since the show’s inception back in 2021 as one of the show’s original characters.