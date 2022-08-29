Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Road House film, which is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name.

Premiering March 21 on Prime Video, the film is directed by Doug Liman, with a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Produced by Joel Silver, JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar executive produce.

Led by Jake Gyllenhall, the film also stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp and Darren Barnet. Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle and Hannah Lanier round out the cast.

The official synopsis reads, “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

Check out the trailer below: