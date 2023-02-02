The film also stars Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers, Eric Cantona, Saϊd Taghmaoui Tchéky Karyo and Grégory Montel. Angeles Woo and Aurélia Agel are also featured.

Here’s the official description:

The kinetic action thriller stars Emmy nominee Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler (Worthington), Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman (Silvers) in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator (Sy), and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

The film is produced by Academy Award winner Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, John Woo, and Lori Tilkin deFelice. Woo directs the film from a screenplay by Brian Helgel and the duoJosh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. Terence Chang, Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella executive produce.

The Universal Pictures film debuts on Peacock on Aug. 23.