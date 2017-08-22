Actress Lindsey Morgan is revealing why she departed the The CW series Walker.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, on this week’s episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, Morgan discussed what was behind her exit from Walker in the show’s second season.

Lindsey Morgan had an injury

“I had a spinal injury, which was affecting my nervous system and my brainstem,” she said on the podcast.

Morgan further disclosed the stress and anxiety that resulted from her spinal injury left her unable to perform her duties on Walker, where she portrayed Micki Ramirez.

She further said that exiting The CW series was a difficult decision, as becoming a lead actress on a TV series was an aspiration of hers.

“Up until this point, I had been manifesting,” the actress said. “I really wanted to be a lead. I wanted to get a promotion in my career journey. When Walker came, I was the lead female. That was my dream come true.”

Prior to Walker, Morgan appeared on fellow CW series The 100, as well as the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

The actress had been working non-stop for years

However, prior to Walker, Morgan revealed she had been working without a proper break for nine years.

“I was really blessed and lucky that I started working and didn’t stop. But, looking back, I realized my mistake in the sense of, like an athlete, I was working, working, working out putting, outputting, outputting, outputting, but I wasn’t recovering. All my dreams were coming true, and I was a mess,” she said.

The actress continued, “Me, personally, was not in a good place. My anxiety was through the roof. I feel like I did not do good work. And looking back on it now, it was because I was so stressed out in my body — mentally and physically. I was a mess. I couldn’t figure out why. I have all of this responsibility on my shoulders, and I felt like I was failing everyone — and myself.”

Her doctors said she could either live her live at the same pace with working 16 hours a day and probably get on medication to help, or do a lifestyle change to limit stress.

“I’m somebody that really pushes themselves and has really high standards, and I never want to let anyone around me down,” she continued. “I felt a little bit like I let Jared down, or let the show down, and that was the hardest part for me, because it still makes me emotional, which I know is silly, because I was doing what I needed to do to take care of myself, and that’s more important.”

