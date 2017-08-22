Ahead of his recently-announced exit ahead of Season 7 of The Rookie, Tru Valentino is reflecting on his team on the ABC procedural drama series.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Valentino reflected on his time on The Rookie.

“I will always cherish my time on The Rookie, but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store,” Valentino wrote in an Instagram story on Friday, as People reports. “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world. I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

Valentino joined The Rookie as a recurring cast member in Season 4 as Aaron Thorsen, a former TikTok star who was originally introduced as a suspect in a high-profile murder case in which he was found not guilty. Thorsen later joined the Mid-Wilshire Division as a cop in the wake of his acquittal. He was upped to series regular in Season 5.

Aside form his role on The Rookie, Valentino primarily known as a voice actor, appearing in projects such as The Cuphead Show!, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, The Mighty Ones and more.