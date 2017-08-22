Following the release of his latest film Mea Culpa, multihyphenate Tyler Perry is giving an update on the long-gestating Sister Act 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry gave another update on the threequel and why it has taken so long to bring to fruition.

“I’m a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It’s taking so long, like I’ve done four movies since we started talking about this,” he told ET. “When I’m outside producing with — you know, Disney’s a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie and Whoopi really wants to get this movie.”

Perry is set to produce the film, with Goldberg reprising her iconic role as Dolores Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence. While Goldberg has spoken about wanting Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more to be a part of the project, no other cast members have been confirmed.

“It’s coming. We gotta shoot it, but it’s happening,” Goldberg told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “You’re never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn’t come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit but I’m very hopeful people will be happy.”

Originally announced in 2020 as a film set for Disney+, Sister Act 3 would serve as the next film in the franchise, following 1992’s Sister Act and 1993’s Sister Act 2: Bad In The Habit.