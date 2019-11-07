The Paley Center for Media has announced that this year’s recipient of their coveted Paley Honors Award is Tyler Perry, who will receive the honor at a gala in the fall.

“Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media,” Perry said in a statement. “Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I’m honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media.”

The Paley Center will bing together some of Perry’s closest friends and collaborators as part of the organization’s Paley Honors Tribute Host Committee. That star-studded list includes: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Ariel Emanuel, Jon Feltheimer, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Matt Johnson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Gayle King, Debra L. Lee, Mellody Hobson and George Lucas, Scott Mills, Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos and Kerry Washington.

“Through his acclaimed and prolific body of work, Tyler Perry has solidified his place as one of media’s greatest and most impactful figures,” Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said in a statement. “With each new project, he continues to move our industry, and our culture, forward, and it is our great privilege to present Tyler with our highest honor, The Paley Honors Award, on December 4.”

Perry has also been the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which he received at the 2021 Oscars, and the Governors Award, which he received at the 2020 Emmys. Throughout his decades-long career, he’s produced over 2,000 episodes of television, and has directed, written, and produced 28 feature films.

In 2019, he opened the historic Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, which has expanded the Perry universe to new heights. The 54-year-old also has a multiyear first-look deal with Netflix to spearhead features and television for the streamer, plus, a four-picture film deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Of course he has an ongoing partnership as well with Paramount Global its BET Media Group, and BET+. Prime Video also put a documentary about his life, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, in 2023.

The gala and celebration of Perry’s contributions to entertainment will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.