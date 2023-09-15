No stranger to medical procedural dramas, Morris Chestnut has resumed his role as a physician in the new CBS medical drama Watson, but this time, he’s providing a unique perspective as Dr. John H. Watson (yes, the Sherlock Holmes character).

The show is also a serialized procedural, which means that each episode will feature a unique medical case for Chestnut’s Watson and his team of physicians to solve. The Best Man star likens the characters to “doc-tectives” rather than traditional practicing physicians.

What is Watson about?

According to the official show snyposis, Watson “takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.”

In the premiere episode of the new show, viewers meet the character Dr. John H. Watson in a hospital bed, waking from a coma. He soon discovers he was the sole survivor of a fall during a mission in London with his good friend Sherlock Holmes and another mystery character.

He wakes to find another friend, Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster), who informs Watson of Holmes’ death and explains that Holmes left him a clinic to fulfill his vision of Watson returning to medicine.

Watson is left with the Holmes Clinic, where he hires a team of physicians: Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann); Dr. Stephens Croft and his twin brother, Dr. Adam Croft (both portrayed by Peter Mark Kendall); and Dr. Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow).

What is the first case about?

As previously mentioned, each episode of Watson features a unique case where Watson and his team work to solve the medical mysteries of various patients.

Those watching quickly learn that the Holmes Clinic is in high demand, receiving at least 200 patient requests daily. The first case involves a pregnant woman who believes she is living with a fatal form of insomnia. However, they soon discover something larger is at play.

Who is Watson’s love interest?

As Watson navigates his new life, viewers learn he is living with a traumatic brain injury caused by his fall in London. Additionally, he has returned home to his wife, Mary Watson (Rochelle Aytes), who serves as the clinic’s medical director but wants a divorce.

The premiere episode hints at where their relationship went awry. By the end, Watson is seen moving his belongings out of his soon-to-be ex-wife’s garage, where he discovers she is seeing someone else.

What lies ahead in this inaugural season of ‘Watson’?

In the final moments of episode one, viewers witness a nervous Shinwell Johnson meeting a man presumed to be Professor Moriarty (Randall Park, in a surprise, previously unannounced casting) on a train car for a mysterious exchange.

The larger question is what Johnson is up to and what this means for his relationship with Watson.

When and where can I watch the show?

Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, premiered Sunday, Jan. 26, at approximately 10:00 p.m. ET following the AFC Championship Game on CBS. The series will resume its regular time slot on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10:00 p.m.