Fans of anime and manga will surely recognize the name Tokyo Ghoul, as it’s one of the most acclaimed and beloved story arcs in recent memory. The manga, which was originally created by Sui Ishida in 2011, has gone on to inspire numerous spinoffs and adaptations, including multiple television series’ and specials. The most recent animated iteration of Tokyo Ghoul concluded in December of 2018, leaving many fans to wonder if they’ve seen the last of Ken Kaneki and company. Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl regarding a possible remake of the hit series, mostly attributed to the fact that the first season of the anime turns 10 years old this September.

While these rumors are quite exciting for fans of Tokyo Ghoul, they are just rumors for now. Still, some movement has been shaping up from the team behind the beloved IP, adding more fuel to the fan-theory fire. So, let’s take a moment to examine the fan-favorite narrative, discuss the possibility of an upcoming remake, and consider what we’d like to see handled differently than in the original show, especially now that Tokyo Ghoul: re has completed its print arc.

What Is Tokyo Ghoul About?

For those that aren’t aware, Tokyo Ghoul takes place within an alternate reality where ghouls walk the Earth and blend in with average everyday citizens. Like the ghouls from folklore, these demonic creatures must feast upon human flesh for sustenance, and cover up their crimes to prevent the authorities from catching onto them. The story centers on Ken Kaneki, a young student who discovers the existence of ghouls after one unsuccessfully attempts to consume him. After barely escaping and suffering serious wounds in a construction accident, Kaneki is converted into a half-man half-ghoul hybrid creature.

Tokyo Ghoul‘s main narrative focuses on the young man as he comes of age and learns to deal with his condition. As he makes contacts with both ghouls and ordinary people, he and the audience alike begin to learn more and more about the bizarre universe these creatures inhabit. Over time, Ken is made to eat the flesh of the living, train his newfound super-strength, and even eventually mentors other young hybrids in his adulthood. Along the way, readers and viewers of Tokyo Ghoul are given a number of spectacular visuals, powerful characterization, and a gripping plot that will leave you on the edge of your seat until you’ve binge-watched to the last moments.

Remake Speculation

Speculation of a Tokyo Ghoul remake first began at the onset of 2024, when fans from around the globe began taking note of the fact that a web domain for Tokyo Ghoul had been updated. Outlets such as Manga Mogura reported that this could signal a 10th anniversary project for the franchise, as the first season of the anime launched back in September of 2014. While there has been no confirmation regarding a remake, fans of the manga would certainly welcome a new adaptation, as many feel that the anime falls short of the original source material.

This is particularly true of the later seasons of the show, which many fans have criticized for seeming rushed, trying too hard to pack too many details into too few episodes, and undermining the motivations of a few fan-favorite characters. Additional efforts have persisted in the 10 year gap between the first season of the anime reaching the masses and today, including prequel and sequel outings titled Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul: re, respectively.

Official 10th Anniversary Festivities

After months of unanswered speculation, fans may have finally found some clarity regarding the Tokyo Ghoul situation in July of 2024. Per an official 10th anniversary website for the anime, it seems as though Studio Pierrot is hosting a pair of official Tokyo Ghoul Exposition events in Japan this Fall to commemorate the special occasion. This is surely exciting news for Tokyo Ghoul super-fans who live near Tokyo or Osaka where these events will be held, but upsetting for the millions of Western fans who were expecting a brand new television or film event.

While the owners of the IP have not explicitly come out to deny the possibility of a remake, it seems clear that these pop-up events are the full culmination of the 10th anniversary festivities. Tickets for the events, which will be held from October 21 through December 29, just went on sale as of July 6. The cost of attending the events starts at about $20 USD, with add-ons and made-to-order merchandise packages as high as roughly $75 USD.

Is A Possible Tokyo Ghoul Remake Dead On Arrival?

As stated, Studio Pierrot have neither confirmed nor denied any impending plans to bring a Tokyo Ghoul remake to the masses. Still, the Expo announcement has given many fans pause, including those behind the website The Mary Sue, where one author definitively argued “Tokyo Ghoul will not be receiving a remake. Fans waited long for an announcement, and the news of an exhibit shot their hopes down.” Many franchise fans on social media seem to agree, as those who aren’t close enough to attend either venue have lamented the fact that they’re being left out of the 10th anniversary entirely.

At this point, it seems like the last chance for Pierrot to win back the fans is to announce something big at one of the Expo events. Since the announcement of the events is still so fresh, there’s not much word on what the Expo will consist of, though Tokyo Ghoul super-fans will surely keep us up-to-date as that information rolls in.