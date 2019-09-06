Two entrepreneurs are working together to launch the first Black-owned stock exchange. Joe Cecala and Dwain J. Kyles built The Dream Exchange to make the stock market more accessible to people of all backgrounds. The duo’s venture, which will launch later this year, will operate similar to the New York Stock Exchange, allowing Americans to buy stock in public companies. However, The Dream Exchange will feature smaller, emerging companies.

“Our approach is to really look at those small companies that have been left behind,” Kyles told Scripps News.