Flint, Michigan City Councilman Eric Mays died last Saturday at age 65 following an illness. Mays, first elected to the council in 2013 and served as council president in 2021, was a larger-than-life figure in Flint and a strong voice for the city as it endured the spectacle of its water crisis. As friends and supporters in Flint and beyond mourn his loss, several moments of his life stand out.
Eight votes before twice as many
Mays was very popular in Flint. ABC 12 News reported, “He often received the most votes of any of his colleagues on the council, showing his enduring popularity among his constituents.” Amazingly, when Mays first ran for city council against incumbent Anita Brown, he won by a razor-thin margin of eight votes. When the two politicians faced off again four years later, Mays cruised to victory, gaining over twice as many votes as Brown.
Sounding the alarm on Flint’s water crisis
Mays was one of the first people to help bring attention to the Flint water crisis. As far back as 2015, he hosted a meeting on the issue, allowing residents to tell their stories of how the polluted water impacted their health. In 2016, Mays helped lead protests to fix the crisis and led legislative efforts to restore the city’s drinking water to its previous, safer source, only to be blocked by government officials.
City council clashes
While he steadfastly advocated for Flint’s people, Mays often clashed with other city leaders. A vocal disagreement during a 2022 council meeting led to Mays being escorted out by police and eventually convicted of a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Mays dismissed the incident and legal charges as attempts to silence him. He remained vocal and sometimes had adversarial relationships with other Flint officials. In recent years, Mays had filed lawsuits against the city’s mayor, police chief and other city council members, arguing they had illegally attempted to silence or sanction him. At his death, he was fighting a three-month suspension from the city council. In a show of the respect and popularity Mays enjoyed in Flint, many of the politicians who butted heads with him have poured out praise for his accomplishments and his dedication to the city.
Going viral on social media
Mays’ deep voice and spirited antics brought him a significant fanbase on social media. In one viral incident, Mays accused the then council president of acting “like Hitler,” mockingly giving a Nazi salute to emphasize his point. In another clip that got over 1 million likes on TikTok, Mays called out another council member for trying “to put words in my mouth” before emphatically telling her, “You GOT to stop doing that!”
One admirer posted a video compilation of “some hilarious moments from his time as a councilman for the City of Flint.”
Flint City Councilman Eric Mays recently died. Here are some hilarious moments from his time as a councilman for the City of Flint lmao pic.twitter.com/fEgbiquBVM
— poseur 🃏🧙🏻♂️🌞 (@wannabesaint_) February 25, 2024
Magnifying other voices in Flint
In addition to offering outspokenness during the water crisis, Mays helped elevate the voices of others, such as Mari Copeny, whose childhood activism for her city earned her the nickname “Little Miss Flint.” Copeny, now 16, stated Mays “was the only city official to ever support me, come out and volunteer at my events, and always encouraged me.”
To most he was this huge personality but to me he was the only city official to ever support me, come out and volunteer at my events, and always encouraged me. He called me Medium Miss Flint as I grew up. He loved this city more than anyone. You will be missed Eric Mays 💔… pic.twitter.com/pajOLHz1js
— Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) February 25, 2024
Actor Hill Harper, who is currently running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, tweeted about his relationship with Mays.
“When I first began coming to Flint,” Harper stated, “Eric Mays would take me around often driving with him to meet different community leaders and pastors who he wanted me to meet so we could all discuss solutions.”
Heartbreaking. The loss of Councilman Mays is devastating. It’s hard to even put into words. He loved Flint. He loved his community and was willing to do anything to support his people. When I first began coming to Flint, Eric Mays would take me around often driving with him to…
— Hill Harper for U.S. Senate (@hillharper) February 25, 2024
Representing his city of Flint
Councilman Mays’ antics and drama highlighted his passion for the city he served. Singer Stephanie Mills posted a video of Mays while remembering how he “never hesitated to take a stand for our community.” The Grammy-winning artist added, “I loved his ability to get the attention of this nation and his message went beyond Flint.”
It took me awhile to find the right clip because #ericmays never hesitated to take a stand for our community. I loved his ability to get the attention of this nation and his message went beyond #Flint. His passing was felt by us all and his voice will be missed. RIP 🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/yOvsuOphHV
— Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) February 27, 2024
Journalist Philip Lewis put it best when he tweeted, “Eric Mays was as Flint as it gets. RIP.”
Eric Mays was as Flint as it gets. RIP
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2024
Mays will be laid to rest on March 8, giving his family, friends, colleagues and constituents a final opportunity to express their feelings about the outspoken politician.