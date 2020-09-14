In addition to offering outspokenness during the water crisis, Mays helped elevate the voices of others, such as Mari Copeny, whose childhood activism for her city earned her the nickname “Little Miss Flint.” Copeny, now 16, stated Mays “was the only city official to ever support me, come out and volunteer at my events, and always encouraged me.”

To most he was this huge personality but to me he was the only city official to ever support me, come out and volunteer at my events, and always encouraged me. He called me Medium Miss Flint as I grew up. He loved this city more than anyone. You will be missed Eric Mays 💔…

Actor Hill Harper, who is currently running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, tweeted about his relationship with Mays.

“When I first began coming to Flint,” Harper stated, “Eric Mays would take me around often driving with him to meet different community leaders and pastors who he wanted me to meet so we could all discuss solutions.”