The Nationwide Insurance company recently released an advertisement featuring Erica Campbell’s daughter, Zaya Campbell. The insurance company is partnering with Zaya to challenge High School students to create a jingle based on the viral tune. The participants are competing for a chance to win $5,000, according to WBLS.

“Calling all high school teachers, school music groups, and bands: Zaya Campbell, the voice behind the viral Nationwide Jingle, is passing the mic!” the insurance company wrote in a TikTok post.

When Zaya was five, she added a gospel-like spin to the company’s signature jingle, “Nationwide is on your side.” While the TikTok video is a few years old, it has been making waves on social media. TikTok users flocked to her rendition after she put her spin on the already famous phrase. After the company saw her video, Zaya’s lyrics appeared in Nationwide’s Instagram and TikTok bios.

A recent statement from Nationwide’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ramon Jones, expressed the company’s excitement about partnering with Zaya. Additionally, he talked about the company’s ties to education — their latest competition aims to aid the financial needs of students.

“Nationwide, like thousands of others, was blown away by Zaya’s take on our iconic jingle,” Jones said.

“Through programs like Prom Promise, the Golden Owl Award and many others, Nationwide has helped teachers provide an extraordinary education for students of all ages and, in turn, created awareness about insurance, financial services and planning for retirement once their time in the classroom is over. The Nationwide Jingle Challenge is the latest such program.”