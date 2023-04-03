It appears as if the artist will keep playing with Christian imagery in this new era. Putting religious symbols into his art garnered him attention and controversy when he released his debut album, Montero, in 2021. Lil Nas X famously appeared as the devil in the music video for one of his lead singles, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” He also released a custom Nike shoe entitled “Satan shoes,” in collaboration with MSCHF, for which Nike sued him.

The Georgia native has been sharing hints about his next project and ushering in his self-proclaimed “Christian era.” He also provided snippets of an upcoming song on social media.