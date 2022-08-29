The entrepreneur’s great-grandmother crafted a sweet banana pudding that was always a hit at family functions, according to Long Beach Post. Growing up, he noticed his relatives and family friends would always eat the sweet dish before dinner because the taste was too good to resist.

“It’s family, she kind of created it and it’s kind of just been passed on. It’s kind of something I want to keep in the family for years to come,” he told FOX 5.