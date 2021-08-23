In Niche’s 2024 Best HBCU Schools in America category, Florida A&M University placed No. 1. FAMU President Larry Robinson said he is happy to see the transformative years recognized.

“Great things happen every day at FAMU, and we are proud to know that what we do is being recognized nationally,” Robinson said, according to Tallahassee. “For 136 years, FAMU has been changing and transforming lives, and we will continue to stay true to this important mission.”

The university moved to No. 91 among public universities in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Colleges ranking — breaking into the Top 100. The university was also ranked the nation’s top public HBCU. In the latest Niche list, FAMU is ranked No. 9 for best Greek life colleges and No. 11 for best criminal justice colleges.

Among the country’s public and private HBCU schools, FAMU was ranked first by Niche, with Spelman College and Howard University second. FAMU was given an Overall Niche Grade of an A-, topping Spelman and Howard’s B+ score. The Niche review was based on graduate students who stated that the university’s instructors are “very attentive to student needs and offer assistance when requested.”

The publication gave FAMU a C+ for residence halls when multiple construction projects have occurred on campus recently. Plans are in place to increase the bed count from 2,684 to 4,600 at the Institution. By fall 2025, two of the three proposed buildings planned for the initiative will be complete.

Spelman College continued to hold the No. 1 spot among public and private HBCUs, according to U.S. News and World Report. Howard University came in second place again, with FAMU in third place.