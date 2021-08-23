Ice Spice’s makeup-free selfie has gone viral, leaving fans stunned by her natural beauty and haters with something to say.

On Dec. 10, a photo of the 23-year-old with a pink wig without her usual winged liner and rosy cheeks went viral on social media. Despite criticism, fans praised Ice Spice for her beauty and confidence in showing her natural face in such a shallow world.

Ice Spice’s recent snapshot perplexed some admirers because it shows her in a far different light than when she appears in her music videos or social media posts. In response, Ice Spice was the target of many jokes, including fans comparing her appearance to Roger from American Dad.

Pretty bitches always got the biggest foreheads I love it — iEatLatinasWithAdobo 🇭🇹🇩🇴 (@TVEMike) December 11, 2023

Some, on the other hand, thought Spice’s inherent beauty was endearing and shielded her from hurtful remarks.

“Pretty b*tches always got the biggest foreheads, I love it,” a Twitter user said.

Since its publication, the post has received over 16 million views. In the following days, it seemed to ignite a significant discussion about makeup and fans’ expectations of their favorite musicians.

The Brox native has gone viral multiple times. Investigator fans online have discovered her younger brother, Joey Gaston, is a star athlete; fans have uncovered her high school yearbook picture, photos of her mother, and more.

In February, the “Princess Diana” artist’s yearbook photo made rounds on social media. The image revealed her government name, Isis Gaston, and although she’s not rocking dark black blown-out hair, you can tell the photo is of a young Ice Spice. Many fans compared Ice to actress Lauren London.

Ice Spice is currently on tour with Doja Cat, with whom she talked last week about professional myths and celebrity crushes, Vibe reported.