At every ceremony, the Grammy Awards include an “in memoriam” segment to honor artists who have died in the last year. This year’s ceremony, the segment featured Fantasia Barrino, who performed a cover “Proud Mary” in tribute to Tina Turner that brought the house down.

Oprah Winfrey introduced Barrino onto the stage. The singer dazzled in a gold bodysuit with matching-colored fringe, reminiscent of Turner’s own style. While Barrino brought her own vocal style to the performance, she channeled Turner’s signature dance moves and flair.

Earlier in the segment, Stevie Wonder took a moment to honor the late Tony Bennett. In an emotional message, he remembered being inspired by Bennett, “not just because of his voice, which was incredible, but because of his love for art, his love for peace and unity, his love for civil rights. I remember, as a little boy, him being in places where most people would not even go to stand for the right of freedom for everyone.”

The “Superstitious singer” added how much he’ll miss Bennett, died on July 21, 2023.

“So, Tony, I’m going to miss you forever. I love you always, and God bless that God allowed us to have you and have us in this time and space in our lives,” he said.

After his remarks, Wonder duetted “For Once In My Life” with, thanks to technology, a video of Bennett. The singer also performed a cover of “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

Honoring the late Sinéad O’Connor, Annie Lennox performed an emotional rendition of the singer’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” And Lenny Kravitz introduced Jon Batiste, who performed a tribute to Clarence Avant by singing a gospel rendition ofBill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

