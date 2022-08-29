Fantasia is receiving much acclaim for her performance alongside her co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.

On the film, she told Shadow and Act, “It shows who we are as Black people; we don’t just sit and wallow in trauma. We come out some kind of way and I feel like the younger generation needs to see that. You will fall, that’s going to happen. Life be lifin’, but you can get back up and I think that he did an amazing job by allowing you guys to see a little bit of that trauma and so much joy.”