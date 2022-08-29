Fantasia Barrino-Taylor took football fans to church when she sang the national anthem at the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8.
Football fans weren’t the only ones tuned into the big championship game as some were only watching for the first few minutes just to see and hear Fantasia. Before the University of Michigan and the University of Washington game kicked off, The Color Purple star performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” acapella while donning an all-purple ensemble.
Her profound performance had social media buzzing as they praised her powerful vocals.
“A commanding presence, flawless vocal control, and the mesmerizing ability to evoke emotions through the captivating power of resonance. Wow, Fantasia, you truly proved yourself as an American Idol,” one fan commented under ESPN’s clip of Fantasia’s dazzling performance.
“Pure talent and beautifully done. Great things are in store for you. A woman with a big heart. Someone who knows the true meaning of being humble. Love your trueness and positivity,” someone else agreed.
“She did an OUTSTANDING job! She, Whitney, and Chris Stapleton are the renditions I’ll remember. Well done, Fantasia,” another person wrote.
The world first met the Grammy winner 20 years ago in their homes while watching the third season of American Idol, which she ultimately won. Since then, she has released now-iconic songs, including “When I See U” and “Free Yourself.” But currently, Fantasia is riding high off the success of The Color Purple, which saw the second biggest Christmas Day opening with a whopping $18 million at the box office, as Blavity’s Shadow and Act previously reported. Fantasia plays Celie, whom she also portrayed in the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production from 2007 to 2008.
Fantasia is receiving much acclaim for her performance alongside her co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.
On the film, she told Shadow and Act, “It shows who we are as Black people; we don’t just sit and wallow in trauma. We come out some kind of way and I feel like the younger generation needs to see that. You will fall, that’s going to happen. Life be lifin’, but you can get back up and I think that he did an amazing job by allowing you guys to see a little bit of that trauma and so much joy.”
Check out Fantasia’s moving rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” below: