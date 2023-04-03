“Seeing the benefits made me want to share it with my community,” the 35-year-old said. “I wanted to share it with as many people as possible.”

Montoya did just that. She started a blog, then came a food truck with her husband, and now they will have a restaurant in Fayetteville’s historically Black corridor, per the newspaper.

The Vegan Spot will be the third vegan restaurant in Fayetteville and the only one in the Murchison Road area.

Montoya looks forward to serving the community through her vegan food and expects the restaurant to be filled with customers once it opens.