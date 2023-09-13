Women made history in the 90s, setting precedents for the entertainment industry and beyond. Many of the biggest living legends of today made their debut in this era or further established themselves as stars. Hip-hop and R&B were the biggest they had ever been and some of the most beloved projects of these genres were released.

While male artists of the time get a lot of credit for this, the female artists made equally impactful contributions. It’s safe to say that Black female singers of the 90s made revolutionary history. With hits that still play today and are enjoyed by multiple generations, their legacy is undeniable. Here are some of the most notable Blake female singers of the 90s, plus some insight on their achievements.

Whitney Houston

This singer is argued as the most iconic female singer of the 90s. Whitney Houston continued her immense success from the 1980s into the 1990s. Her third studio album, I’m Your Baby Tonight (1990), featured hits like the title track and “All the Man That I Need.” She also starred in the successful movie The Bodyguard (1992), which produced one of her most iconic songs, “I Will Always Love You.” The soundtrack became one of the best-selling of all time. Despite personal struggles, her vocal talent and impact on the music industry persisted throughout the decade.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey had a phenomenal decade, releasing successful albums like Emotions (1991), Music Box (1993), and Daydream (1995). She is known for her five-octave vocal range and her ability to blend pop, R&B and soul influences. Some of her biggest hits from the 90s include “Emotions,” “Hero,” “Fantasy,” and “One Sweet Day” (a duet with Boyz II Men). Carey set various records during the 90s, including becoming the best-selling female artist of the decade. Her chart dominance, vocal prowess, and songwriting skills solidified her status as one of the biggest pop stars of the era.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson continued her established career into the 1990s with albums like Janet. (1993) and The Velvet Rope (1997). The former showcased her more sensual and mature image, featuring hits like “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “If.” The Velvet Rope explored themes of social issues and sexuality and included tracks like “Together Again” and “Got ’til It’s Gone.” Janet Jackson’s influence extended beyond music. She was known for her innovative music videos, choreography, and her impact on pop culture. Her work in the 90s solidified her as a pioneer in the industry.

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton rose to prominence in the early 1990s with her self-titled debut album in 1993, featuring hits like “Another Sad Love Song” and “Breathe Again.” Her second album, Secrets (1996), included the iconic track “Un-Break My Heart,” which became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Braxton’s sultry voice and emotive performances defined her R&B sound. She received widespread acclaim, winning several Grammy Awards in the 90s, including Best New Artist. Her success continued into the next decades, solidifying her status as a prominent R&B artist.

Brandy

Brandy Norwood, known as Brandy, released her debut album, Brandy, in 1994, featuring hits like “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby.” Her second album, Never Say Never (1998), included the chart-topping duet with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine.” Brandy’s career expanded to acting with her role in the TV series Moesha. She also became a successful crossover artist, blending R&B with pop elements. She received critical acclaim for her vocal ability and acting skills, earning awards such as a Grammy and an American Music Award during the 90s.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah Dana Haughton, known as Aaliyah, emerged as a rising star in the 1990s. Her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number (1994), infamously produced by R. Kelly, featured hits like “Back & Forth.” Aaliyah’s second album, One in a Million (1996), marked a shift in her sound, incorporating more mature and innovative R&B. Tragically, Aaliyah passed away in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22. However, she was and is still celebrated for her smooth vocals, distinctive style and contributions to the evolving R&B genre. Her impact on music and fashion remains influential, and she is remembered as a trailblazer for future artists.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige, often referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, gained prominence with her debut album, What’s the 411? (1992). Combining R&B with hip-hop elements, Blige’s raw and emotive voice resonated with audiences. Her subsequent albums, including My Life (1994) and Share My World (1997), further solidified her as a leading figure in contemporary R&B and cementing her as one of the most iconic female singers of the 90s. Furthermore, Mary J. Blige received critical acclaim and numerous awards during the 90s, including multiple Grammy Awards. She is celebrated for her influence on the fusion of R&B and hip-hop, addressing personal struggles in her music.

TLC

TLC, consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Their second album, CrazySexyCool (1994), featured hits like “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” and “Red Light Special.” TLC’s music blended R&B, hip-hop and pop, and their fashion-forward style set trends. TLC also earned numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, and their impact extended beyond music. They addressed social issues in their lyrics and were known for promoting messages of empowerment and independence.

En Vogue

En Vogue, an R&B vocal group consisting of Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, Maxine Jones, and later, Rhona Bennett, achieved success with their debut album Born to Sing (1990). Their follow-up albums, including Funky Divas (1992), produced hits like “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Free Your Mind.” En Vogue’s harmonies and versatile style contributed to their popularity. They received critical acclaim and earned several awards during the 90s. They were and are still regarded for their dynamic performances, blending R&B pop and soul influences.

Lauryn Hill (as part of The Fugees and solo)

Lauryn Hill rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group, The Fugees with their album The Score (1996), featuring hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not.” Lauryn Hill’s solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), is a landmark album blending R&B, hip-hop and neo-soul. It earned her critical acclaim and notably many Grammy Awards. Lauryn Hill became the first woman to win five Grammy Awards in a single night. Her impactful solo career and involvement with The Fugees showcased her versatility as a singer, rapper and songwriter.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu, often referred to as the Queen of Neo-Soul, made her debut with Baduizm (1997), an album that combined soul, R&B and hip-hop. The album featured hits like “On & On” and “Next Lifetime.” Badu’s unique style, including her distinctive voice and eclectic fashion sense, set her apart in the music scene. She received critical acclaim for her debut album, earning multiple Grammy Awards. Her influence on the neo-soul genre and her ability to blend various musical elements established her as a groundbreaking artist.

Faith Evans

Faith Evans entered the scene as a prominent R&B artist with her debut album, Faith (1995), featuring hits like “You Used to Love Me.” She gained further recognition through collaborations, most notably with her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G. Her sophomore album, Keep the Faith (1998), continued her success in the late 90s. Faith Evans received critical acclaim for her soulful voice and songwriting skills. She contributed to the vibrant R&B and hip-hop scene of the 90s and continues to be celebrated for her enduring career.

SWV (Sisters With Voices)

SWV, consisting of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, gained popularity in the early 1990s. They are not as widely known today as some of these other female singers of the 90s, but their impact is still notable. Their debut album, It’s About Time (1992), featured hits like “Weak” and “Right Here.” They continued their success with albums like New Beginning (1996), contributing to the New Jack Swing and R&B genres. SWV achieved commercial success and earned critical acclaim for their harmonies and soulful sound. They were a significant presence in the R&B scene of the 90s.

Monica

Monica Denise Arnold, known as Monica, burst onto the scene with her debut album Miss Thang (1995), featuring hits like “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” and “Before You Walk Out of My Life.” She continued her success with subsequent albums and songs, including “The Boy Is Mine” (1998), a duet with Brandy, and “Angel of Mine.” Monica’s powerful voice and emotive performances garnered her acclaim and multiple awards, including a Grammy. She became a prominent figure in the R&B and pop music scenes of the 90s.

Destiny’s Child

There’s no talking about female singers of the 90s without showing some love to this iconic group. Destiny’s Child, initially formed with members Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, gained attention with their self-titled debut album (1997), featuring hits like “No, No, No” and “With Me Part I.” The group underwent lineup changes, and the iconic trio of Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle Williams achieved massive success with albums like The Writing’s on the Wall (1999), which included hits like “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.” Destiny’s Child became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé, as a member of the group, laid the foundation for her iconic solo career. The group’s harmonies, choreography and empowering themes left a lasting impact on the 90s and beyond.

Sade

Sade, born Helen Folasade Adu, is a Nigerian-British singer, songwriter and frontwoman of the band bearing her name. Throughout the 90s, Sade maintained her position as a leading figure in the smooth jazz and soul genres. Her soulful, sultry voice, coupled with the band’s sophisticated and elegant sound, contributed to the success of albums such as Love Deluxe (1992) and Lovers Rock (2000). Sade’s timeless hits, including “No Ordinary Love” and “Smooth Operator,” epitomize her signature blend of jazz, R&B, and pop, creating an enduring legacy that transcends decades. Known for her understated yet powerful presence, Sade’s music continues to resonate with audiences, making her one of the most distinctive and influential voices in contemporary music.

Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa, consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, were pioneers of hip-hop and one of the first all-female rap groups. In the 90s, they released albums like Blacks’ Magic (1990) and Very Necessary (1993). The latter featured their iconic hit “Shoop” and the Grammy-winning “None of Your Business.” Salt-N-Pepa achieved significant success and broke barriers as one of the first female rap groups. They were known for their bold and empowering lyrics and became cultural icons, influencing subsequent generations of female hip-hop artists.

Xscape

Xscape, a female R&B group consisting of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, gained popularity in the early 90s. Their debut album, Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha (1993), featured hits like “Just Kickin’ It.” They continued their success with albums like Off the Hook (1995) and Traces of My Lipstick (1998). Xscape was known for their harmonies and soulful sound. They achieved commercial success in the 90s and contributed to the R&B landscape with their blend of contemporary and traditional elements.