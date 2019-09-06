Taylor, who has been teaching yoga for over 10 years throughout Pennsylvania, said she noticed a lack of diversity in many places where she worked.

“I encountered some great studios in my journey. None of them represented the inclusivity that I was looking for being a Black woman,” Taylor said in an interview with Fox 43. “So it was important to me to open a space that was not only for everyone, but in particular for the BIPOC population, and so I think that, you know, we’ve been able to do that pretty well here.”