A Black businesswoman in York, Pennsylvania is providing a much-needed outlet for her community. Ashana Taylor owns Fire Life Yoga, a yoga center, which is designed to help Black women stay healthy.
Taylor, who has been teaching yoga for over 10 years throughout Pennsylvania, said she noticed a lack of diversity in many places where she worked.
“I encountered some great studios in my journey. None of them represented the inclusivity that I was looking for being a Black woman,” Taylor said in an interview with Fox 43. “So it was important to me to open a space that was not only for everyone, but in particular for the BIPOC population, and so I think that, you know, we’ve been able to do that pretty well here.”
Taylor, who opened her business in May, emphasizes the benefits of yoga for Black women in particular.
“We know that Black women are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease from hypertension from diabetes and stroke,” she said. “And so it was really important to create a space for all women, but particularly Black women to come and move their bodies.”
With a supportive community and self-confidence, Taylor believes that anything is possible.
“Just to be standing here, it’s beyond my wildest imagination,” she said. “And for young people looking to embark on their journey, I would just say surround yourself with people who are supportive of you, but also believe in yourself.”
Taylor has faced numerous as she operates her business, including issues with the supply chain and hurdles brought on by the pandemic. Still, she has managed to keep going.
“We wanted it to be a sanctuary space where people could come and feel comfortable and so everything just had to be just right,” Taylor said. “Yes, so there were several setbacks just including that, you know, the timeline of the construction of the building, our heating unit… But we’re open now and serving the community, and that’s all that matters.”