The former Catholic school principal never imagined she’d be working in the cannabis industry. After a close friend of hers lost their battle with cancer, she learned about the health benefits the plant offers, ABC 7 reported. This enlightenment caused a shift in her perspective on cannabis since elements of it are beneficial to senior citizens.

“I feel some kind of way in my heart that I didn’t serve as well because my mindset wasn’t on cannabis. Because I was secretly afraid of it because of the reefer madness that was instilled in me as I was growing up,” Taylor told ABC 7.