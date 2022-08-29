The Ontario native wanted to dive more into her interest in aircraft after graduating high school, so she furthered her education in aviation engineering due to her hesitation about becoming a pilot because of the inconsistent schedule in addition to previous her negative flying experience, per the ERAU sitdown. This led her to secure an Advanced Diploma in Aviation Flight Management and a bachelor’s in Aeronautics and Aviation Management. Although she was in school, she eventually dared to overcome the fear that held her back from getting her official wings. She joined a flight training program and became a certified flight instructor at 19 years old.