According to BlackNews.com, Stone-Keagy owns Proper Gnar, the first Black woman-owned skateboard company. She recently held her first solo exhibit at the Richmond Art Museum in Indiana, further solidifying her pioneering role in art. The exhibition celebrates women’s empowerment with original skateboard deck designs, oil paintings, and digital art prints. She expressed her excitement at the opportunity to showcase her artwork in the museum alongside other talented artists, emphasizing the significance of “skate culture and fine art.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to have my first solo art show at the Richmond Art Museum, Stone-Keagy told BlackNews.com. “It’s a dream come true to see my artwork displayed alongside such talented artists. As a skateboarder and artist, this exhibition is a celebration of both passions, bridging the gap between skate culture and fine art. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my journey and inspire others to follow their creative pursuits.”