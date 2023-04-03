Latosha Stone-Keagy, a painter and graphic designer from Greenville, Ohio, draws inspiration from anime and surrealism to create her renowned artwork, showcasing cute yet fiercely empowering women while championing diversity within her artistic representations.
According to BlackNews.com, Stone-Keagy owns Proper Gnar, the first Black woman-owned skateboard company. She recently held her first solo exhibit at the Richmond Art Museum in Indiana, further solidifying her pioneering role in art. The exhibition celebrates women’s empowerment with original skateboard deck designs, oil paintings, and digital art prints. She expressed her excitement at the opportunity to showcase her artwork in the museum alongside other talented artists, emphasizing the significance of “skate culture and fine art.”
“I’m thrilled and honored to have my first solo art show at the Richmond Art Museum, Stone-Keagy told BlackNews.com. “It’s a dream come true to see my artwork displayed alongside such talented artists. As a skateboarder and artist, this exhibition is a celebration of both passions, bridging the gap between skate culture and fine art. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my journey and inspire others to follow their creative pursuits.”
Art enthusiasts had a chance to experience Stone-Keagy’s impressive artwork at the museum from Feb. 10 through March 30, delving into her distinct artistic viewpoint with a fusion of art, culture and individuality.
Stone-Keagy’s journey into the art world began at a young age, sparked by the presence of her temporarily residing uncle, who painted landscapes. In school, she was the kid who always enjoyed sketching in the margins of her homework, which sparked her interest in creating celebrity portraits, according to the outlet.
“It was during this time that I discovered the power of portraiture to convey emotions and connect with others on a deeper level,” Stone-Keagy said in an interview with Canvas Rebel.
Stone-Keagy’s journey into skateboarding began in middle school, where she found herself among the few Black girls who enjoyed the sport. However, the lack of representation in fashion and skateboard art left her feeling overlooked and underserved. Stone-Keagy noticed the disparity in sponsorship opportunities between male and female skaters as she grew older, fueling her determination to change conventional norms.
Following an injury two years ago, Stone-Keagy disclosed that her skateboarding activity has significantly decreased. Alongside her role as a paint class instructor, she finds joy in incorporating her art onto skateboards. However, she believes this medium doesn’t adequately capture her artistic vision. Consequently, she has shifted her focus toward fine art, working on canvases and wood, where she experiences a sense of happiness and emotional fulfillment.
Stone-Keagy operates under her brand, ToshaisGnarly, where she showcases her work on her website.
According to BlackNews.com, her skateboarding designs have been featured in the popular HBO television series Betty and Beyoncé’s Black Parade website. She has partnered with brands such as Pop Tarts and DC Comics’ television show Naomi.
When asked what she finds most rewarding about being creative, Stone-Keagy said it is the connection she develops with others.
“The most rewarding part of being an artist is the people I connect with. Through skateboarding, I’ve got to meet so many women who were into the same stuff as me, had shared experiences, and inspired a new generation to get on board and skate! It’s the same way with art, I recently did some art clinics and seeing the kids faces and stories was so magical. Another rewarding aspect is the feeling of accomplishment when you finish a piece. To me, art can be an emotional process from beginning to end, and is a form of therapy as well,” she said, per Canvas Rebel.