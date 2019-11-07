Like most of her fellow Academy Award attendees, Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh took to Instagram Stories following ceremony to show off her Oscars look. But what caught fans’ attention was the actor’s surprising song choice for the story: Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me.”

“you’d never guess what song is playing,” a viewer wrote in a viral tweet along with a clip of Oh’s Instagram story and several crying-face emojis.

The tweet has been viewed over 5 million times and has raked up tens of thousands of likes.

“I’m cryingggg and the part she chose,” another chimed in with crying laughing emojis.

One viewer hypothesized that the song is one of Oh’s faves.

“I just know that in real life this is one of her favorite songs. She said ouuh put that one song on that says never lose me,” they wrote.

The rapper herself commented on the tweet as well, praising Oh for her unexpected song selection.

“im literally in tears she such a baddie for this !” Flo Milli tweeted.

“Never Lose Me” is the 24-year-old Alabama emcee’s first Hot 100 top 20 single, peaking at No. 18, Billboard reported.