Up-and-coming British girl group FLO just dropped their new single, “Check.”

It is the latest offering from group, which consists of Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma. An accompanying, slumber party-themed video is directed by Troy Roscoe.

“Check is a lover girl anthem! It’s a refreshing take on relationships for us and is different from anything we’ve released in the past,” FLO said in a statement about the song. “It comes from a softer, happier and more loving place. It feels great to all be in relationships so it only felt right to drop a lover girl anthem for the summer!”

Fans have also noticed that the believe music video pays homage to Beyoncé’s “Check On It” video.

FLO giving a little homage to Beyoncé. I see it 😍 pic.twitter.com/6nhsVnoMcG — ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) August 2, 2024

🐝Hive🐝



Destiny’s godchildren AKA @flolikethis is releasing their smash single ‘Check’ at midnight local time!



Lets support these divas who have already had recognition from Kelly Row and Ms.Williams ! Beyonce next👀…? pic.twitter.com/b2ZVjEjGzK — solsincé (@beyolana) August 1, 2024

FLO’s latest offering follows recent singles such as “Caught Up” and “Walk Like This.”

Their breakout success also includes becoming first act to win both the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound Poll.

Similar to the girl groups that came before them, the ladies of FLO are determined to carve out their own lane that inspires the next generation.

“I wouldn’t have been able to predict that we’d be playing Coachella with only two EPs out,” Downer said in an interview with Teen Vogue. “That’s really crazy. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve experienced a lot within the industry and learned a lot about how to run our business, and our dynamic has improved our relationship. We’ve only grown closer. We really wanted to get our foundation in check because if you don’t have a strong foundation, then everything could just crumble at any point. We had to take some time to think about what we want in our team and what we want to achieve moving forward.”

FLO is set to open for Kehlani on her upcoming Crash World Tour, kicking off Sept. 4 in Minneapolis.

Check out the music video for FLO’s “Check” below: