Inez Hudson, 73, runs her small business three days a week (Wednesday through Friday), stationed outside Super Choice Foods supermarket in Lakeland, Florida. She sells a range of sweets, including pineapple pound cake with cream cheese icing, red velvet with cream cheese icing and pecans, and sweet potato pie, Fox 13 reported.

Hudson shared with the outlet that baking started as a hobby in her youth and grew into a passion she has cherished for years.

“I do it all myself,” Hudson said. “I got into baking when I was very young and it’s just something I like to do and I just started baking stuff, you know. As years went by, I kept baking and selling. I started doing this for the church.”